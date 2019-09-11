THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) on Wednesday, canvassed the support of the United States in establishing a modern library for the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila made the plea while receiving United State’s Charge de Affairs in Nigeria, Ms Kathleen Fitzgibbon in his office.

“Let me say that one of the major issues I want to make sure that we pursue to a logical conclusion in the 9th Assembly is the establishment of an International standard and best-practices legislative library.

“It is almost embarrassing to say that Nigeria, being the foremost black African and the biggest legislature in Africa, cannot boast of a library.

“You know that the library is a tool of trade for this arm of government in terms of research and documentation.

“It is part of what we thought about in the reforms that we need to do. We will be looking up to you,” he said.

Gbajabiamila said that Nigeria’s democracy is fashioned after that of the United States which is reputed to have one of the best libraries in the world.

The speaker said that the house had created a new Committee on Library Research and Documentation and will need the input and collaboration of the United States.

“Moving forward, we will strengthen that relationship, our doors are open, we will definitely going to be needing your input input in terms of developing our agenda.

“We have a legislative agenda and reform that we will launch next week thereabouts for the 9th Assembly.

“We will definitely extend our invitation to you because you are going to play a critical role in developing some of the things that we want to develop,” he added.

Earlier, Fitzgibbon congratulated Gbajabiamila on his emergence as speaker of the House of Representatives.

Fitzgibbon said that she came to talk about the bilateral programme between both countries and how to improve and work more closely with the members of the house.

”We invest in people in terms of health and education, we also have a lot of funding going into securing people particularly in the north east and elsewhere,” she said.

She said that the United States also has a big potion of funds in economic investment, helping the private sector weather small or large to do a lot of businesses.

The charge de affairs said that the embassy would send 10 National Assembly committee clerks to Washington in November to work with the United States Congress to improve their skills.

She also said that the process had already started, saying that the was required from the staff for the job to be well done.

”The clerks include committees on Defence, Trade and Investment, Petroleum, Anti corruption, Niger Delta, Health and Legislative Library, among others,” she said. (NAN)

– Sept. 11, 2019 @ 18:47 GMT |

