MINISTER of women affairs, Pauline Tallen, has said that girl child education and training more women both those in Internally Displayed Persons (IDP) camps and other areas would be her priority.

The minister insisted that education and empowerment of more women would reduce the number of abuses and also help in national development.

She appreciated the efforts of National Center for Women Development, (NCWD) particularly its decision to establish an e-dash board for sex offenders, saying it has helped in the management of issues of sexual violence against women.

NCWD spokesperson, Judith Ogbogu, in a statement released in Abuja, on Wednesday, confirmed that the minister gave the commendation when she received NCWD officials led by its Director-General, Mary Ekpere -Eta, in Abuja.

The Minister pledged maximum support for the agency particularly in packaging products made by the trainees to attract more patronage and economic enlargement within African countries.

She said: “I will focus on mentoring, girl child education, more training for women especially in the science fields and Internally Displayed Persons (IDP) camps, so as to meet the requirement of the private sector and other international donor agencies.”

She appreciated the agency for the visit and added that she is a key stakeholder and holds the management of the agency in high esteem especially with recent facelift she has given to the centre.

The NCWD boss, in her remarks, reassured the Minister that NCWD was committed to the vision and mission of the Centre which is training and empowerment of women to enable the contribute to the socioeconomic development of Nigeria.

She also presented to the minister some of the items produced by the trainees from the Centre.

