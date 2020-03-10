ENUGU Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Tuesday inaugurated the reconstituted Governing Board of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), with Catholic Bishop, Prof. Godfrey Onah, as chairman.

Ugwuanyi while performing the ceremony charged the board to re-engineer the finances of the school.

The governor urged the members to utilise such opportunities as grants, intellectual products and school-based enterprises to improve on the school standard.

He said that there was a limit to school fees hike and enhancement of government subventions.

Ugwuanyi appreciated the contributions made by the immediate past governing council of the institution in spite of the obvious challenges they faced.

Responding, the Chairman of the Council, Prof. Onah, assured the governor that members of the council would do their best to develop the institution.

Onah, who is also the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, solicited the support of the state government for the school to pursue excellence in research, teaching and learning.

The Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese said that the decision of the state government to restore the multi campus status of the university would facilitate the growth of the school.

Onah said that their target is to make ESUT a centre for scientific research and innovations that would provide local remedies to some of the needs of the country.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the council include Prof. Luke Anike, Mrs Jane Nnamani, Dr Nichola Agbo and Prof. Osita Ogbu.

Others are, Prof. Emmanuel Ezugwu, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, Rev. Fr. Ikechukwu Ani, Prof. Clifford Ani, Prof. Frank Asogwa and Mr Chibuzo Okoh.

The rest Mr Innocent Akuvue, Prof. Uche Eze, Mr. Suleiman Raymon-Yusuf and Mr. Leonard Khama.

NAN

– Mar. 10, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

