GOV. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the constitution of an 11-member committee to assess the relevance and viability of the five tertiary educational institutions in the state.

A statement issued on Monday in Gombe by Mr Ismaila Misilli, Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media and Publicity, said the committee is headed by Prof. Buba Bajoga.

Members of the committee include Sen. Haruna Garba, Prof. Rufa’i Ahmed-Alkali, Prof. Sani Abba-Aliyu, Dr. Gidado Bello-Kumo, Sen. Sa’idu Umar-Kumo, Prof. Istifanus Williams and Prof. Nabath Tanglang.

Others are Prof. Nana Tanko, Dr. Japhet Koni and Barr. Robert Wabida as Secretary.

It said the committee “is to review the level of establishment of the institutions from inception to date, assess the potentials and relevance or otherwise of the institutions to the educational development of the state.

“Assess their viability vis- a-vis the financial status of the state, especially in view of the Local Government Areas’ financial autonomy and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) regulations.

“Make such order or further recommendations as the committee may deem fit under the circumstances.

“The committee may conduct public hearings or seek and receive memoranda from the public where necessary.

“It may also co-opt any other person to assist in the discharge of its assignement.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five tertiary institutions are the University of Science and Technology, Kumo; College of Education Billiri; State Polytechnic Bajoga; College of Legal and Islamic Studies Nafada and School of Nursing, Dukku.

The committee will be formally inaugurated on Wednesday.

JULY 23, 2019 07:50 GMT

