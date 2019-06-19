ALIYU Tijjani, Co-Chair, Kaduna State Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM), on Wednesday commended the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for strengthening community engagement in the delivery of basic education.

Tijjani, who made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna, said that community participation would improve the delivery of quality and accessible education in the country.

NAN reports that Dr Hamid Bobboyi, UBEC Executive Secretary, had in March 2019 announced the release of N2.8 billion for School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) – School Improvement Programme (SIP).

The SBMC-SIP is a school improvement strategy where a community-initiated self-help project that will be implemented by the SBMC with funding support from UBEC, after initial provision of 10 per cent cost.

Tijjani described the initiative as key to the success of basic education in Nigeria, which according to him, depended largely on the level of community participation and support.

He added that the initiative would promote grassroots participation, support and eventual ownership of basic education by communities and ensure sustainability.

He equally commended UBEC for revising the guidelines for accessing, disbursing and utilising Universal Basic Education Intervention Fund in favour of SBMC and other result-oriented innovations in basic education delivery.

“The SBMC have been accessing funds from government, development partners and other donors to execute laudable school projects.

“The UBEC’s SBMC-SIP approach will greatly improve the functionality of the SBMCs as a vehicle for facilitating grassroots advocacy, sensitisation and mobilisation for school development.

“And more importantly, it will encourage community to take ownership of schools, protect, supervise and maintain school facilities for sustainability,” he added.

He explained that KADBEAM was established to promote accountability and transparency in basic education in the state and is co-chaired by representatives from the state government and civil society organisations.

Tijjani, who co-chaired the body as a representative of the civil society, said that the platform would give all the needed support to ensure successful implementation of the programme in Kaduna state.

NAN reports that the state’s Universal Basic Education Board had in May trained its social mobilisation officers and other critical stakeholders on the implementation of the SBMC-School Improvement Programme. (NAN)

