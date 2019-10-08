THE Education Committee of Omu-Aran Development Association (ODA) has trained 160 teachers on effective teaching methods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two-day training was geared towards improving students’ academic performances in the area.

The workshop, which was the second in the series, had its participants drawn from community schools across the three wards in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government area of Kwara.

Chief Bisi Adeyemi, President of ODA, said the workshop was aimed at improving teachers’ effectiveness in order to achieve the desired improvement in education through students’ performances.

Adeyemi expressed the need for teachers to be more dedicated and align with global acceptable standard in the discharge of their duties.

He said that the workshop was also part of the association’s corporate social responsibilities towards the growth, progress and socio-economic development of the community.

“Education remains the bedrock of any meaningful development, especially at the grassroots.

“As a community development association, it is part of our corporate responsibilities to ensure that qualitative education is entrenched in our locality.

“We are very optimistic that the workshop will impact new ideas and methodology on the teachers for optimal performance and effectiveness,” he said.

Earlier, Prof. Olabisi Olasheinde-Williams of the Department of Social Science Education, University of Ilorin, identified education as the best legacy any nation could bestow on its citizenry.

Olasehinde-Williams, who doubled as the Chairperson of the Education Committee of ODA, spoke on “Psychological Tips for Teaching Effectiveness.”

According to her, teachers needed to learn new innovations to effectively teach the 21st century students.

“We know that teachers are very key and central in whatever learning that goes on in the school.

“When students fail, we blame the students. We blame the government and the parents, but teacher are also very key and central, and they are supposed to be continuous learners too.

“The quality of students we teach now is different from those of yester-years; we call them the 21st century students. Today, teachers need to learn new innovations and ideas to match them,” she said.

In his lecture, Dr Rotimi Okunloye also of the University of Ilorin, identified logical and systematic presentation, adequate lesson plan, instructional varieties, questions and questioning strategies and active pupils’ participation as some of the elements of effective learning.

Mr Olawale Koledafe of the Centre for Open and Distance Learning, University of Ilorin, advocated for adoption of imitative and adaptive improvisation methods for effective learning.

NAN reports that koledare spoke on the topic: “Improvisation of Instructional Materials for Effective Teaching and Learning”.

The Olomu of Omu-Aran, Oba Abdulraheem Adeoti, in a goodwill message, commended the association for its foresight and commitment to the development of the community. (NAN)

– Oct. 8, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)