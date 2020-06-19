THE Team Lead, Eduplana, Oriyomi Ogunwale, has urged the Federal Government to increase allocations to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for renovation projects in public schools.

Ogunwale said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that this would reduce the public schools infrastructure decay across the country.

Eduplana is a civic organisation promoting accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s education sector.

Ogunwale, in a statement issued by Olufunlola Adeola, the Communications Officer of Eduplana, commended the Federal Government for increasing UBEC allocation in 2019.

“We understand that it is the biggest intervention by the Federal Government to address infrastructure deficit in our public schools across the country.

“To ensure that public schools across the country are well renovated and provide value for money, we call on the government to be more transparent in providing full details of UBEC projects across the 36 states and FCT.

“This will enable citizens to monitor their implementation,” Ogunwale said.

According to him, UBEC is the agency saddled with the responsibility for coordinating all aspects of UBE programme implementation.

The UBE programme is a reform programme aimed at providing greater access to, and ensuring quality of basic education across the 36 states and the FCT.

He said that in the 2019 Budget, the Federal government, through UBEC, allocated N9.52 billion for 159 UBEC projects across 33 states and FCT, while there were 13 unspecified projects with an allocation of N2.025 billion.

Ogunwale said, according to a research carried out by Eduplana, the Federal Government was unable to allocate UBEC projects for three states- Bayelsa, Enugu and Yobe.

“Out of the total allocation of N9.52 billion, we discovered the Federal Government allocated N6.55 billion for 146 school projects.

“In the 2019 UBEC budget, there were eight unspecified school projects with an allocation of N2.025 billion and five joint projects for an allocation of N950 million.

“Among the 33 states, Delta had the highest allocation of N1.124 billion, while Zamfara had the least allocation of N5 million,” he said. (NAN)

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 17:29 GMT |

