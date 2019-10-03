SAVE the Children International, an NGO, says over two million children cannot return to school in the new academic session in West and Central Africa due to insecurity and persistent humanitarian crisis.

The NGO disclosed this in a statement by its Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Mr Philippe Adapoe in Abuja on Thursday.

Adapoe said that the affected countries included Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Niger Republic.

He added that 44,000 teachers would also not be able to reach 9,288 schools in areas affected by conflict in these countries.

According to him, Save the Children launched a public and digital media campaign tagged “Back to School”, with the aim to giving a voice and drawing attention to the situation where millions of children will not go to school this year.

“The campaign highlights the challenge within the West and Central Africa region affected by armed conflict and humanitarian crisis with a focus on Burkina Faso, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali, Niger and Nigeria.

“While violent internal conflicts, insecurity, natural disaster such as Ebola are troubles that the world regularly hear about, we must ask oourselves what the consequences are for children and young people in the areas affected by these multiple crises’.

“In a context characterised with a rising militarization of the humanitarian space, the centrality of protection remains a huge challenge due to increasing violations against civilians.

“With their education interrupted, children risk dropping out of school and being exposed to protection concerns such as the recruitment into armed groups, violence, abuse, exploitation and gender-based violence.

“These risks are even further exacerbated for young girls in times of crisis,” he said.

Adapoe, however, advocated that schooling should not wait in spite of the security challenges in the affected country, adding that children affected by conflict were always willing and eager to go back to school.

He urged governments of the affected countries to ensure continuity of education through increased budget allocation to education.

“Secure schools and all teaching spaces through the implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration and its guidelines and ensure the availability and protection of teachers even in rural and insecure areas.

“Formalise alternative learning opportunities such as community education, distance-learning and accelerated education in areas where schools cannot re-open due to insecurity.

“Identify alternative sites to be used as shelters in the event of population displacement or natural disasters, to ensure schools are not used to welcome affected people.

“Train teachers to integrate psychosocial support techniques into teaching methodologies to help children overcome shocks and stress of the crisis,” he added.

The regional director urged technical partners and the UN to support the government to ensure availability of quality educational services in areas affected by insecurity.

He called for increased awareness among communities, religious leaders, non-state actors on the importance of education continuity and the protection of schools from attacks.

Adapoe called for increased support for the development of risk reduction plans with communities to strengthen the protection of schools from attacks. (NAN)

– Oct. 3, 2019 @ 18:05 GMT |

