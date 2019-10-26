Jigawa Govt. donates structures to NYSC

THE Jigawa Government has officially handed over structures it built for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), across the 27 Local Government Areas of the state to the Director-General of the scheme, Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim.

The State Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Alhaji Lawal Danzomo, made the presentation at a ceremony on Friday in Kazaure town.

Badaru conducted the NYSC Director General around some Local Government areas like Dutse, Gwiwa and Kazaure where he inspected and assessed the structures.

According to him, the aim of the structures was to complement the state government’s efforts towards the provision of enough and decent accommodation for corp members deployed to serve in the state.

The governor explained that the structures included lodge for the corps members in the 27 local government areas.

“Others include Skill Acquisition centres, offices, a Model Primary School in Jawo-Sanda Community in Kazaure Local Government which was initiated by the former NYSC DG, Major-Gen. Salisu Kazaure in collaboration with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the NYSC,” he said

In his remark, the NYSC DG expressed satisfaction with the gesture adding that he would always make Jigawa his reference point wherever he visited.

“Any place I visited in this country, I will always make Jigawa state as my reference point in view of the tremendous support and cooperation the NYSC is receiving from the government.

“We will continue to be grateful in this regard, and we pray the Almighty Allah will continue to protect and guide the leaders of Jigawa and the nation in general,” he said.

NAN reports that the NYSC DG was in Jigawa on for a two-day working visit, where he inspected and commissioned some projects in Dutse, the state capital.

NAN

– Oct 26, 2019 @ 13:10 GMT |

