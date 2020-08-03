GOVERNOR Mohammed Badaru of Jigawa on Monday announced the immediate reopening of 40 schools in the state and also directed all categories of civil servants to return to work from Aug. 4.

The governor, who made this known while briefing newsmen in Dutse, also directed the Ministries of Health and Education to come up with time schedules for running the programme under strict compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recalling of the workers came few weeks after officers from level 12 and above had resumed.

NAN reports that the state government had initially directed its workers to work from home for two weeks from March 24 and continually expanded the order so as to protect workers from being exposed to COVID-19.

Badaru said the decision to recall all workers back to their duty posts was sequel to the progress recorded in terms of compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures after recalling those in the category of level 12 and above a few weeks ago.

According to him, the government will adopt the same strategy across the workforce in all the ministries and departments in order to ensure total compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures.

He, however, said that the 40 schools would be selected from primary, junior, senior, and private secondary schools from the three senatorial zones of the state.

The governor assured parents and guardians that other schools would also be reopened gradually if there were some improvements in terms of compliance with COVID-19 preventive measures in the selected 40 schools.

Badaru also announced that the state had no single COVID-19 patient, for now, adding that the only remaining suspected patient had been discharged after being tested and confirmed negative. (NAN)

– Aug. 3, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

