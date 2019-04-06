Jigawa SUBEB opens bid for construction of projects in its schools

THE Jigawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB,) has opened bid for the various projects for schools in the state.

The bids include; the construction of teachers’ quarters, renovation of classrooms, procurement of classroom furniture, construction of toilets and drilling of hand pumps across the state.

Alhaji Wasilu Umar, the spokesman of the board, made this known in a statement in Dutse on Saturday.

Umar said the projects would be executed under the third and fourth quarters of 2018 Universal Education Commission and State Universal Education Board (UBEC/SUBEB) Intervention Projects.

He explained that while addressing the bidders, the Executive Chairman of the board, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, represented by the Director Admin and Finance, Alhaji Ibrahim Adamu, said the gesture was part of the state government’s effort to ensure provision of qualitative education in all primary and junior secondary schools in the state.

The spokesman quoted the SUBEB Executive Chairman as saying that “the goal would never be achieved without provision of adequate classrooms and furniture in the schools”.

According to him, Zakar urged the successful bidders to adhere strictly to conditions provided in the contract agreement, particularly the time frame and quality of work.

“In his remarks, the Director Works of the board, Alhaji Alhasan Ibrahim, said the projects to be executed include renovation of classroom blocks, procurement of pupils furniture, construction of toilets, teachers’ quarters and hand pumps, as well as supply of doors and windows.

“Among the speakers at the opening of the bid were representatives of the state Due Process and Project Monitoring Bureau,” Umar added. (NAN)

– Apr. 6, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)