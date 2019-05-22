THE Bayelsa State Government will on Friday formally launch the State Education Trust Fund as part of its action plan to sustain the huge investments in the education sector.

Governor Henry Seriake Dickson had on March 31, 2017 signed a bill passed by the State House of Assembly into law in order to give legal backing to the Education Trust Fund.

The law makes it compulsory for different categories of workers, including contractors and civil servants in the state to pay education levies.

Daniel Iworiso-Markson, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said that the idea of the Trust Fund was novel as it would help sustain the massive investments the Restoration Government had made in the education sector since 2012.

He recalled that Governor Dickson had on February 14, 2012 declared a state of emergency in education because of the rot, but seven years down the line, there is a new narrative in the sector, which also includes the state’s impressive outing in external examinations like WAEC and NECO.

“Bayelsa used to be ranked at the bottom of external exams before the coming of the Dickson’s Administration, but that has changed. We have since moved up the ladder as one of the top five leading states in the country. We have also drastically reduced the number of out of school children by 90 percent.

“Our model boarding schools, which today have over 10,000 students mostly from poor indigent families on full government scholarships, are also part of the revolution that has happened in that sector. All of these need to be sustained and the Education Trust Fund will take care of the said.hat,”

He disclosed that Jim Ovia and Benedict Peters renowned philanthropists, businessmen and the founders of Zenith Bank, one of Africa’s leading commercial banks and Aiteo Group, largest indigenous oil producing firm, are the Special Guests/Key Launchers.

He added that the Corporate Launchers are all the multinational oil companies operating in Bayelsa State and that the epoch event will hold on Friday 24th of May at the Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

