VICE Chancellor, Trinity University, Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Charles Ayo, on Wednesday, urged parents to join hands with schools in bringing up their children in order to produce better future leaders for the country.

Ayo gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that the vice-chancellor spoke against the backdrop of the 2020 World Children’s Day, celebrated annually on May 27.

NAN also reports that the theme for this year’s celebration is: ”Promoting Girl-Child Education for Sustainable Future.”

Ayo, also a former vice-chancellor, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun, said that the country was in an era of moral decadence and values-erosion, aided by some parents.

“The nation is in an era, where some parents rely only on the upbringing offered by their children’s schools, thus neglecting their responsibilities and looking up to teachers to train their children.

“Whereas in those days, it was the combination of moral values at homes and in schools, leading to the molding of future leaders then,” he said.

Ayo noted that the future leaders trained in those days were patriotic and nationalist in their dispositions and conducts.

He, however, said that most of the leaders, which Nigeria had today, could not be trusted and were less concerned about the country’s development.

The vice-chancellor, however, urged parents not to lose hope, saying that the starting point of bringing up better leaders was their respective homes and families.

“Parents do not have to depend purely on schools in bringing up their children so as to save the nation from imminent doom,” he said.

Ayo said that parents should go back to the basics and begin to show their children the right direction, adding that the country would be better for it once children were able to distinguish between right and wrong.

He said many private universities in Nigeria had core values being instilled in their students, accompanied by the fear of God, to make them good leaders in the future. (NAN)

– May 27, 2020 @ 14:45 GMT |

