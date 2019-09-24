KANO State Government has commended the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its immense contributions towards the development of the educational sector in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa -Fagge and made available to newsmen in Kano.

Musa -Fagge said Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje gave the commendation during the celebration of the 89th National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia organised by the Saudi Embassy in Kano.

He said Ganduje was represented by his deputy Alhaji Nasiru Gawuna at the event.

He acknowledged the support of the kingdom especially in the areas of scholarship for indigenes of the state to study in Saudi Arabian universities.

“For nearly half a century, several Islamic scholars from the state obtained different level of advanced religious knowledge which greatly gave them upper hand in imparting authentic Islamic knowledge and help in ensuring peaceful coexistence among Muslims in the state.

“Of recent, the donations of funds and scholarships slots by the Saudi Ambassador during pronouncement of our free and compulsory education policy is a phenomenal and will remain in the mind of the good people of the state,” he added.

Ganduje noted that the Kingdom had occupied a unique place not only in the history of humanity but in the heart of over billion inhabitants of the world.

” As political entity, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia occupies an elegant place in the Comity of Nations, because of its unique strides and the strategic roles in the modern global political economy,” he added.

Earlier, the Console General of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Sultan Abdulrahman Al- Dhakel said the Kingdom and Nigeria share strong relationship which is based on Islamic faith that teaches peace and brotherhood.

“The relationship between the two countries has passed through different stages and were consolidated after the exchange of diplomatic presentation, which made it easier for the government and people of the two countries to transact and exchange interest in various diplomatic activities,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sept. 23, has been set aside by the Kingdom to celebrate its National day across the globe.

Sep 24, 2019

