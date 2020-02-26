KASU to introduce new courses

KADUNA State University (KASU), is to commence new courses focused on policy making, research and knowledge generation.

The university’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Academics, Prof. Abdullahi Ashafa, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that the courses would be designed to drive a smooth path toward nation building.

“We have noted that in Nigeria higher education or education itself has not been transformed into an industry.

“This is a situation where a country is transformed into a knowledge-based, where anything that has to do with knowledge is directed.

“In this light, KASU is hopefully going to be the first university in Nigeria to begin a diploma and postgraduate program in higher education,” he said.

He noted that policies on higher education have been inconsistent, thus stifling the desired drive to make the country a knowledge-based society.

Ashafa said KASU’s target is to ensure that its programmes and researches create a knowledge-based society, where knowledge is driving the economy.

The deputy vice-chancellor disclosed that the university had signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Science in Malaysia to train its staff to handle the new courses.

“The staff would obtain postgraduate diplomas and even degrees on higher education so that we can make our curriculum robust to stand the test of time.

NAN

– Feb. 26, 2020 @ 08:55 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)