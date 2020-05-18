KATSINA State Government says it has released N77 million as the first tranche of the scholarship package for indigenous medical students of the state.

The General Manager, Katsina State Hospital Services Management Board, Dr Abduljalil Abdullahi, announced this via a statement on Monday in Katsina.

A total of 421 indigenes of the state currently studying medicine within and outside the country would benefit from the scholarship package, according to the statement signed by Kabir Ahmed, the Public Relations Officer of the board.

Abdullahi urged the students to reciprocate the government gesture by concentrating on their studies and work hard to achieve success.

He urged the beneficiaries to appreciate the efforts of the government in spite of the current financial challenges facing the state.

Abdullahi commended government efforts at creating an enabling environment to improve healthcare delivery across the state. (NAN)

