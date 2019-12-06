THE Kogi Government, on Friday, issued operating licences to 53 new private schools that met the minimum standard for the establishment of schools across the state.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state, Mrs Rosemary Osikoya, made this diclosure at the licence presentation ceremony in Lokoja.

According to her, 308 private schools classified under three categories, will receive licences out of no fewer than 5,000 private schools in Kogi.

“Fifty three new schools under category ‘A’ have met the minimum standard while 21 schools under category ‘B’ that are yet to meet the standard will receive tentative licence approval based on conditions.

“The licences of 150 schools under category ‘C’ will be renewed while 84 other schools are still going through licence processing; making 308 schools both primary and secondary,’’ Adeleye said.

She said that the Ministry of Education had in 2018 and 2019, conducted an annual census to ascertain the number of schools and their status across the state.

Osikoya noted that the two reports revealed that some private schools were operating illegally and did not meet the minimum standard for school establishment.

She said that the ministry revoked the school licences based on the governors’ directive that there should not be proliferation of illegal schools.

Osikoya lauded the governor for his achievements in the education sector, as the ministry had been able to bridge the policy governance gaps and strengthened alliance with relevant stakeholders.

The commissioner, on behalf of the governor, congratulated the proprietors of the beneficiary schools for making the list, and urged them to continue to improve on quality education.

Dr Yaqeen Habeeb, the state Chairman, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), who spoke on behalf of the proprietors, thanked the government for the gesture.

Habeeb called on the government to continue to support the association and carry them along in the scheme of things while he urged the beneficiaries to continually build on the present standard. (NAN)

– Dec. 6, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

