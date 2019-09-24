THE first batch of 242 Kano graduate students who were offered foreign scholarships by former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso to study for Master’s degree has left for India and Sudan.

The beneficiaries, drawn from the 44 local government areas of the state, graduated with first-class degrees and 234 of the beneficiaries would study in four universities in India, while the remaining would study in another university in Sudan.

The scholarship was extended to the students under the auspices of the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation, a political organisation of the former governor.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony of the beneficiaries at his Kano residence, Kwankwaso said 234 of the students would study for Masters degree in Science, Technology, and Humanities in India, while eight of them would study Islamic religion and Arabic in Sudan.

Kwankwaso said that the foundation had paid all the fees, including tuition, accommodation, feeding, and insurance to the universities, adding that their return tickets had already been secured for the beneficiaries for easy return back home after completion of their various programmes.

“Today is a memorable day for me when we will witness the departure of the first batch of 370 students sponsored by Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation to study abroad.

“Education is the cardinal principle of Kwankwasiyya, as it is the bedrock of development in a society. We have done so much to education when we were in power in Kano. Now, we feel it right to sustain the tempo,” Kwankwaso said.

The immediate past senator representing Kano Central senatorial zone urged the beneficiaries to be good ambassadors of the state in their stay in the two countries, assuring that the foundation would soon commence preparation for the second batch.

Thereafter, the students proceeded to the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, where they departed for Lagos for onward flight to India and Sudan respectively.

Sunonline

-Sep 24, 2019 @ 20:10 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)