THE Kwara government on Friday said it had distributed N5,000 each to a total of 8,304 final year students of Kwara origin nationwide.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tertiary Education, Dr Musa Dasuki, said the students were paid N5,000 as bursary straight into their accounts following weeks of electronic processes and verification of their applications by the government.

Dasuki said Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s led administration had recently launched a strictly e-bursary in a step meant to ensure that the process is transparent, with all eligible students directed to apply through a dedicated portal.

He said the Governor approved N50million for the second tranche of 2019 bursary but insisted that applicants must apply online and have their money paid straight into their accounts without any middlemen.

“A total of 10,491 successful applications were received within a period of four weeks but only 8,304 of them were verified to be genuine and therefore, recommended for payments.

“Consequently, payment is now being effected from today, Friday, November 29, 2019,” he said.

According to Dasuki, the exercise in which Kwara students from across the country benefited, gulped N41,520,000 out of the N50million approved for the bursary at N5,000 each per beneficiary.

He added that the state government had approved the payment of N100,000 each to 89 students of Kwara State origin, who are currently at the Law School nationwide.

“The Ministry of Tertiary Education has invited the leadership of the Law School students to a meeting to finalise payment procedures,” he said.

NAN

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 18:45 GMT |

