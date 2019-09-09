THE Kwara Government on Monday in Ilorin restated its commitment to prioritise education and capacity building of the people to drive development at the grassroots.

Mr Kayode Alabi, the Deputy Governor of the state, stated this at the inauguration of vocational materials donated by the Rotary Club to the state Agency for Mass Education to mark the 2019 International World Literacy Day.

According to Alabi, provision of quality education is required to change the mindset of the people positively and ensure rapid development.

The deputy governor assured the agency of government’s support in the task of reducing the existing illiteracy level in the state.

Alabi also stressed the need for the people of the state to develop the spirit of being their brother’s keepers.

He lauded the donor for the gesture and urged the agency to make judicious use of the materials to equip itself the future.

The Executive Director of the agency, Hajiya Fatima Oba-Banu, who explained the functions and activities of the agency, commended all stakeholders for their support.

Oba-Banu appealed to the state government to assist the agency in the provision of operational vehicle, provision of conducive office and payment of facilitators and instructors.

Earlier, the President of Rotary Club, Ilorin, Mr Ayo Olagunju, said the organisation would continue to partner with the government and relevant agencies in making life better for the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items donated included sewing and knitting machines, white board and shoe-making equipment among others.

NAN

