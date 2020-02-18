THE Lagos State Government on Tuesday inducted 1,000 newly employed secondary school teachers to boost education standards in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the induction ceremony followed a one-week training for the newly recruited teachers, conducted by the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Deputy Governor of Lagos, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, tasked all newly-inducted secondary school teachers to be obedient, hardworking, focused and serious with their job.

Hamzat, who was represented by Permanent Secretary, Deputy Governor’s Office, Mrs. Yetunde Odejayi, advised the teachers to be good ambassadors of the teaching profession.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of TESCOM, Mrs. Toyin Awosuyi, said that the recruitment of the teachers was in line with the agenda of the administration of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu to improve education in the state.

“While we are recruiting the teachers, we did not know anyone of them, the recruitment process was open to all without discrimination and we are happy to have achieved that.

“It was after the recruitment that we noticed that most of those qualified after the selection process were non-indigenes of the state and that clearly shows that we are not biased.

“The recruitment of the teachers was in line with the THEME agenda of Gov. Sanwo-Olu who is always ready to accede to our request at any given time.

“Gov. Sanwo-Olu has been of immense support to the educational development in Lagos State, so also is our Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, he is also ever ready to help the teachers in particular,’’ she said.

Awosuyi said that the recruitment of teachers into the state civil service was on merit and not by `godfatherism,’ adding that the state would continue to give adequate support to education.

“I want to state clearly that the teachers recruited by Lagos State are all on merit, we did not cut corners and the process was fair enough for all the applicants.

“The essence of the training was to get the teachers acquainted with the civil service rules and regulation of the state. We are on the threshold of building a better education for Nigeria,’’ she said.

Mrs. Elizabeth Ariyo, Chairman of TESCOM, says that Lagos is building a 21st century set of teachers and teaching aids for the country.

“What we are doing now is to build the 21st-century teachers for the country through training and re-training. We are set to always make the education system better for all.

“This set of newly recruited teachers are well equipped for the 21st-century challenges and we will continue in that manner to further enhance the capacity of our teaching.

“I want to advise the teachers to be alive to their duties because they now have what it takes to be successful.

“Lagos State provides opportunities for all and I am waiting for the time when some of them will rise to become permanent Secretaries in the state,’’ she said.

NAN reports that the induction workshop for the newly employed teachers was handled by Petros Consulting, an education consultancy firm. (NAN)

– Feb. 18, 2020 @ 17:29 GMT |

