The Lagos State Ministry of Education is to collaborate with ATB Yechsoft Solutions (Microsoft Company) to train 18,000 teachers to boost Secondary Schools in digital literacy training.

Mr Kayode Suton, the Ministry Public Affairs Officer, in a statement said that the teachers would receive training during the COVID-19 lockdown beginning from April 27.

The programme is tagged ” Work- From -Home, Remote Teaching and Learning for Lagos State Secondary School.

Suton, said that the teachers would reeive digital training, mentoring, observation, creating and sharing subject specific content, accessing interactive classes from mobile phones and devices.

He said that the teachers would also have knowledge of diagnosing and understanding learning needs, challenges, assigning homework, give feedbacks, auto-grade quizzes/tests remotely and internal stakeholders engagement.

The Commissioner for Eduation, Mrs Folashade Adefisayo, said the training would have huge benefits on the overall technology transformation of the school system in the State.

The Chairman, Lagos State Teaching Service Commission, (TESCOM ), Mrs Elizabeth Ariyo, said she was satisfied on the robust course content and its sustainability on the long-term as part of Microsoft Office Corporate Social Responsibility ( CSR).

Ariyo noted that the programme was easily accessible via mobile smartphones, Web browsers and robust platform for up to one million students, teachers and officials.

She applauded the efforts of Microsoft Office through their representative, ATB Techsoft Solutions, in utilising the stay at home period to equip, train and engage secondary school teachers.

She said that it would enhance teachers performances in discharging their duties of imparting knowledge in the younger generations through the use of technology.

The TESCOM chariman further said it was in line with the Education and Technology Pillar in the THEMES Agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration and vision for teaching. (NAN)

– Apr. 24, 2020 @ 11:25 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)