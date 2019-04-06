Lagos students plead for payment of outstanding bursary, scholarship

THE National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) in tertiary institutions across the country has appealed to the Lagos State Government to release the outstanding payment of 2017/2018 bursary and scholarship of its members.

The students made the plea in a petition to Mr Kazeem Adeniji, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

It was signed by eight representatives from eight institutions across the country including Miss Busola Okoya, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomosho; Qudus Olaguro, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education; Bolaji Ojoare; Lagos State University, Ojo and Ogunowo Olusola, University of Lagos.

Others were Waliu Adeyeri, University of Ilorin; Abdulaziz Adeduntan, Amadu Bello University, Zaria; Oladele Moses, Polytechnic Ibadan and Suliat Olatunji, LASPOTECH.

According to the petition, the students said of 10,585 beneficiaries, only 2,106 students had received their payments from the 21 per cent of total fund released by the government.

They also claimed that for subsequent payment to the beneficiaries, only students from Epe Division had been paid.

The students said the selective payment appears inequitable and grossly unjust to other divisions of the state.

“On behalf of the entire students of Lagos State origin in all tertiary institutions across the length and breadth of the nation, we write to thank the government for the release of part of the bursary and scholarship funds.

“We are, therefore, appealing to you, to use your good office to prevail on His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, for the release of our outstanding bursary and scholarship funds.

“The scholarship board has commenced the sale of forms for new applicants.

“This presupposes that if this administration declined to offset the outstanding, it could become a backlog that will affect 2018/2019 payment.

“We have greatly suffered because of this non-payment. A lot of our members are indebted one way or the other to book sellers and food vendors in and around their various campuses.

“Some rely heavily on these funds for their sustenance in school,” they said.

When contacted, Mr Steve Oshinowo, Executive Secretary, Lagos State Scholarship Board, Iyana-Ipaja, said efforts were being made to secure the release of funds for 2017/2018 bursary and scholarship.

Oshinowo told NAN that the state government was committed to improving welfare of its students.

NAN reports that beneficiaries include, 1,394 local scholarship; 9,188 bursary and three foreign Scholarship. (NAN)

Apr. 6, 2019 @ 14:39 GMT

