THE Lagos State Chapter of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday called on the state government to prioritise issues of the environment, particularly a better waste disposal mechanism in 2020.

TUC Chairman, Mr Gbenga Ekundayo, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Ekundayo also urged the state government to look into environmental pollution and its effects on climate change.

“There is a need for a Waste Data Bank to help moderate the policy directions and programme of the government on waste management without losing sight on environmental challenges cause by all kinds of pollution.

“The direct health implications are horrendous in the cost to lives and health.

“In an industrialised city like Lagos State, public health safety resulting in a doubling of life expectancy must be taken seriously,” he said.

The TUC chairman also called for application of environmentally friendly policies and enforcement of international best practices and standards across all sectors of the state.

He said that there was the need for enforcement of best practices in all factories and organisations in the state.

“We are proposing a Joint Task Force made up of labour, civil society organisations, Lagos State Safety Commission and the Inspectorate Department of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment (Ikoyi Office) for proper monitoring and enforcement, ” he said.

Ekundayo called for efforts to meet the needs of its members and address all labour issues that would enhance the welfare of workers in 2020.

He said that all stakeholders, including the media, had the responsibility in addressing all labour issues in the country.

“We want to use this opportunity to tell all our allies in the media, civil society organisations and other sister unions that we have a lot of challenges before us in the new year.

“We can no longer allow the scourge of causualisation, outsourcing and other anti-labour practices to continue unabated.

“We all must come together to put a stop to these aberrations that have deprived hardworking Nigerians of the benefits of their Labour.

“Also, we all must come together to demand for good governance from our leaders and be ready to proffer solutions to issues when needed.

“We all must be ready to contribute our quota towards making Lagos the smart city of our dream. We all have that responsibility,” Ekundayo said. (NAN)

