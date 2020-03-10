GOV. Simon Lalong of Plateau on Tuesday inaugurated some projects at the Airforce Boys and Airforce Girls Military schools in Jos.

Inaugurating the projects, Lalong said that the initiative showed the Air force’s determination in evolving and transforming itself toward becoming one of the best in Africa.

He described the projects as laudable and huge investment for the future, adding that the facilities would enable proper training of future leaders.

He also said that the projects would ensure conducive learning environment for the junior Airmen and Airwomen, and that it would also address infrastructure deficit in the institutions.

“The inauguration of these projects lends credence to the fact that Nigerian Air force is evolving and fast transforming in becoming one of the best on the continent.

“Without doubt, these projects are huge investment for the future society, as the students that are being trained will run the affairs of the nation in the coming years.

“These projects will go a long way in improving the welfare of junior Airmen and Airwomen, thereby motivating and encouraging them to focus on their studies,” the governor said.

He commended the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, for the initiative and investing hugely in transforming all the air force formations in the country with modern facilities

He called on the management and staff of the schools to maintain the facilities provided in accordance with the high standards the Air force is known for.

“If these facilities are highly maintained, at the end of the day, our nation will harvest sound and well-trained minds that will be disciplined, resilient and patriotic,” he said.

Lalong also thanked the Nigerian Air force and all other security agencies for ensuring the relative peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“At this point, I will like to appreciate the role of security agencies in the restoration and consolidation of peace in Plateau. The Air force in particular has played a very crucial role in the success that we have recorded,”he said.

Speaking at the event, the chief of air staff said education remained the bedrock of every society, hence the rationale for the projects.

According to him, the Nigerian Air force will continue to promote sound educational development in the country, saying some of the security challenges facing country are largely due to ignorance. Sadique also assured that the force would continue to promote the welfare of its officers and men.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated include some blocks of renovated hostels, obstacle course, street lights and the newly-constructed military wing. (NAN)

– Mar. 10, 2020 @ 18:35 GMT |

