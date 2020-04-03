The Lagos State University (LASU)-Africa Centre for Excellence in Innovative and Transformative STEM Education (ACEITSE) has concluded arrangements to carry out interactive delivery of six courses.

The Leader of the Centre, Prof. Peter Okebukola, gave the assurance in a statement he issued on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the project would be hosted by LASU.

According to him, the LASU-ACEITSE is one of the Africa Higher Education Centres of Excellence for Development Impact (ACE Impact).

”Based on the success of the Africa Centre for Excellence (ACE) Phase One project, the World Bank and the French Development Agency, in collaboration with African governments and the Association of African Universities (AAU), launched the ACE Impact Project in 2018,” he said.

He said that the launch was to strengthen post-graduate training and applied research in existing fields, and support new fields essential for Africa’s economic growth.

Okebukola said that following advice by the World Bank and AAU, he started setting up the interactive online delivery of six courses expected to begin on April 6..

”Human and web resources are being mobilised to enable LASU-ACEITSE to take off effectively on Monday, April 6,” he said.

Okebukola said that online registration opened on April 1, adding that the entire process would be documented and published as a case study of a practical response to the coronavirus lockdown.

”LASU-ACEITSE is deploying the virtual courses using customised moodle and zoom for all interactive video presentations,” he said.

The don gave a breakdown of master’s courses to be offered virtually by the LASU-ACEITSE as Educational Research Methods and Statistics, Trends in STEM Education and Graduate Seminar and the Culturo-Techno-Contextual Approach to STEM Education and Research.

According to him, PhD courses to be offered virtually include Advanced Educational Research Methods and Statistics, Advanced Trends in STEM Education and Graduate Seminar, and Culturo-Techno-Contextual Approach to STEM Education and Research. (NAN)

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 19:29 GMT |

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)