LASU graduates 57 first-class

THE Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday said it would graduate 57 first-class students, out of the 14,369 graduands at its 23rd Convocation, representing the highest figure produced by the institution in its 36 years of existence.

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor of the institution, made the disclosure at a press briefing to announce activities for the University’s 23rd convocation scheduled to hold from May 10 to May 16.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LASU produced 26 first-class students at its 22nd Convocation and less than 30 students in its previous editions.

Fagbohun said the convocation would be very special and unique due to the number of first class produced, as the University’s students had, in their habit of healthy rivalry, pushed themselves so hard to succeed.

“Never in the history of LASU have we had it so good.

“Two graduands, Ridwan Ola-Gbadamosi of the Faculty of Engineering and Nneka Enumah of the Faculty of Science graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Aggregate (CGPA) of 4.88 to emerge as the overall best graduating students,’’ he said.

The vice-chancellor disclosed further that Faith Uzuegbu and Adenike Abati of the Department of English emerged best graduating students in the Faculty of Arts with CGPAs of 4.41.

“We also have a tie in the Faculty of Social Sciences, where Abosede Onifade and Omowunmi Kassim, both of the Department of Sociology, graduated with a CGPA of 4.78 to emerge as best graduating students in the Faculty.

“Graduands with the best results in other faculties are: Shukrat Kannike, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and Physiology with 4. 36 as CGPA, and Moshood Bakare of the Faculty of Education/Accounting Education with 4.75 as CGPA.

“Oluwagbotemi Fasominu, Faculty of Law with 4.31 as CGPA; Ismaila Salami of the Faculty of Management Sciences and Insurance with 4.85 as CGPA; Titilope Adebisi of the School of Communication/Mass Communication with 4. 47 as CGPA, and Emmanuel Oyeleke of the School of Transport with 4.12 as CGPA,’’ he said.

The Vice-Chancellor noted that the University would graduate a total of 14,369 students during the convocation, as approved by its Senate, out of which 54 graduated at diploma level, 10, 252 would be graduating with First degrees (Full-time and Part-time).

He said some 4,063 graduates would be produced for the Higher degrees and 17 Ph.D holders.

Fagbohun disclosed that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Vice-President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, would deliver the Convocation Lecture, billed for May 16.

The convocation lecture, Fagbohun said, is titled: “African Centres of Excellence in African Universities: A Veritable Catalyst for Nation Building and Development.

According to him, a former President of Ghana, Mr John Mahama, would be Chairman of the Day.

Fagbohun emphasised that with the commitment of the university’s Governing Council, and the dedication of its academic and non-academic staff and students, the university had successfully accredited 37 academic programmes presented to the National University Commission (NUC) in 2018.

“All of the 70 programmes being offered at the first degree level are duly accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“We have successfully commenced admission of the first set of students at the LASU Open Distance Learning Research Institute (LASU -ODLRI) and entrenched peace and stability across all the campuses of the University.

“We have also completed the construction of a TETFUND project of a three-storey School of Agriculture Building at the Epe Campus, partnered with the Nigerian-French Language Village for assessment of professorial candidates at the Language Village, among other achievements,’’ he said.

Fagbohun, a Professor of Environmental Law and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), said that students and graduates of the institution had continued to perform outstandingly at various fora, both locally and Internationally.

“Miss Vivian Afolayan of LASU emerged winner of the 2018 Ready, Set, Work competition organised by the Lagos State Government and received a sum of five million from Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode.

“The University’s football team also won the maiden edition of the Africa Students Football Union (ASFU) Soccer competition.

“LASU contingents emerged the best school delegation at the 11th Nigerian International Institutions Model United Nations (NITIMUN) conference in Abuja and carted away 14 awards,’’ he said.

Fagbohun commended some individuals and organisations like Prof. Osinbajo; Gov. Ambode; Ex-Ghanaian President, Mr Mahama, and Mr Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, for their immense contributions to making the University a pride for all.

He also commended Oba Rilwan Akiolu of Lagos, among other benefactors. (NAN)

