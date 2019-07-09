THE Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo on Tuesday inaugurated the newly elected executive members of its Alumni Association to pioneer the affairs of the association for the next three years.

Mr Olateju Shonaike, Chairman, LASU Alumni Association Board of Trustees (BOT) said that the inauguration was important and any executive that waved it had committed an aberration.

“This inauguration is line with the dictates of the university’s founding fathers, and we are here to do it the way the university wants it to be done,” he said.

Sonaike said that the Alumni association was not an all comers affair, but for those who had the heart to donate out of their resources for the development of their Alma mata.

He charged the newly elected executive officers to resolve to give out of their resources in addition to the fund that would be generated from other donors to build the university.p

He prayed that before the end of the tenure of the executives, the LASU International Conference Centre would have been commissioned.

In his address, titled: “I Believe We Are Ready”, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice – Chancellor, LASU, lauded the executives of the Alumni for their determination to add value to the university.

Fagbohun said that the Alumni was made up of three groups: the Give group, the Take group and the Social symbol group.

He said the desire of the Alumni must be to give the university an enviable status, assuring that the university management was ready to key into its agenda.

“You must set your plan of action, draw a timeline, forget your differences and focus on your assignment.

“Have a clear vision that the work must not fail, respect yourself and offices and you will not fail,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Rtd. Maj.-Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe, re-elected President of the Alumni, said the association would continue to give the university and its conglomerate full support.

Esekhaigbe expressed optimism that the Alumni executives would deliver on their mandate, following the background and quality of the people elected.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. The best is expected of us and mobilisation is very key to harness all our resources.

“I call on all LASU Alumni to collaborate with us to restrategise, toward meeting our demands.

Other members include Morrison Quarkers (SAN), Vice President 1; Prof. Olusola Oladipupo, Vice President 2; Mr Olawale Anthony, National General Secretary; Dupe Adefolarin, Treasurer; John Akingbade, Financial Secretary; Olusola Odeja, Social Secretary; and Bayo Ayo, Legal Adviser.

Also in the team are Adenike Fajembola, Internal Auditor; Ademola Adeoye, Publicity Secretary; Dayo Fadesire, Organising Secretary; Ademola Oloyede, Asst. Gen. Secretary; Justina Balogun, Asst. Financial Secretary; Moshood Taiwo, Asst. Internal Auditor; Seun Adesina, Asst. Organising Secretary; Ralph Nwafor, Ex-officio 1(Nigeria); and Taiwo Ajisefini, Ex-officio 2(Nigeria).

The rest are, Kenley Ibitola, Ex-officio (Ireland branch); Wasiu Akileye, Ex-officio (UK branch); and Jide Okeowo (Ex-officio USA/Canada branch).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new executives were sworn in by the University Deputy Registrar, Legal, Mrs Olajumoke Boyejo.

The ceremony follows the election of the Association held on June 22, at the maiden Alumni International Conference held in Abuja.

