THE Lagos State University has postponed its 24th Convocation Ceremonies indefinitely. Ademola Adekoya, the institution’s Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, said this in a statement in Lagos on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convocation ceremonies were scheduled for Friday, March 20th to Friday, March 27.

Adekoya said that the postponement was a result of the prevailing health threats occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

“The resolution of the Federal and State Governments is to discourage the gathering of people in public places at this point.

“The management regrets every inconvenience this postponement might cause to all our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the university.

“Further information on the 24th Convocation Ceremonies will be made available in due course,” he said. (NAN)

– Mar. 19, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)