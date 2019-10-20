THE Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday, commended the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on his fee education policy in the State.

This was as Governor Makinde maintained that free qualitative education has come to stay in the State, adding that education remained the best form of poverty alleviation and empowerment that can be given to the youths.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, indicated that both Osinbajo and Makinde were guests of the Presiding Bishop of the Victory International Church, Bishop Taiwo Victor Adelakun, at the 30th Anniversary of the Church/Divine Proclamation Service for Dominion University, held at the Rehoboth Cathedral, Ibadan.

Osinbajo maintained that he was happy that Governor Makinde has taken up the challenge of providing free and qualitative education in Oyo State.

According to Osinbajo, though President Muhammadu Buhari, on June 20, 2019, declared that education would be free across the country for the first nine years covering primary to junior secondary school, the Federal Government could not force the States to key into that declaration.

He promised that the Federal Government would work with the states to deliver free qualitative education, saying: “We will support them in whatever way we can to ensure that they achieve the objectives of free and compulsory education.”

In his address at the occasion, Governor Makinde maintained that his administration would make the necessary investments on education without caring about who will take the credit down the line.

He added that that his administration would lay the right foundations for the free education policy to thrive.

Governor Makinde congratulated Bishop Adelakun, asserting that the proclamation of the Dominion University would be the beginning of the journey that would produce the kind of leaders that Nigerians want.

He added that the Oyo State Government would support Dominion University.

The Governor said: “Truly, we understand the fact that four years is not enough for us to really get to where we are going but four years is enough to lay the solid foundation upon which successive administrations will build upon.

“Of course, some of our leaders will tell you that at their own time in school during the time of Papa Obafemi Awolowo, they got free education. Papa has been long gone but we still see the impact today and that is what education, as one of the pillars that this administration is resting on, is all about in Oyo State.

“We will make all the necessary investments and won’t care who takes the credit.”

He further said: “I do sincerely congratulate the Church and I believe that this proclamation is the beginning of a journey that will produce the kind of leaders that we want for our state and for our country.

“I want to pledge the support of the government of Oyo State to the Dominion University. It is actually common with politicians to organise poverty alleviation programme but I believe that when you give an individual knowledge, the individual will eventually take him or herself out of poverty.

“So, I thank you our dear father in the Lord for this vision. We will key into it and give it necessary support.

“Also, I appreciate the Number two citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for being part of today’s event. You have been there like I saw in the video clip and this shows your commitment to take majority of our youths out of poverty.”

– Oct 20, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

