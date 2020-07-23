The management of Maryam Abacha American University of Niger (MAUUN), Maradi, has awarded N1 million to a First Class graduating student of Law from the university, Maryam Abdullahi.

Abdullahi, who hail from Kano State, emerged the overall best graduating Law student of the university.

Mr Ali Kakaki, the spokesman of the university, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Kano.

Kakaki quoted the Founder and President of the university, Prof. Adamu Gwarzo, as announcing the donation while presenting certificates to the graduates at a dinner organised by the institution for the Law graduating students in Maradi, Niger Republic.

Gwarzo added that the management of the university also offered Abdullahi scholarship to pursue a Masters degree in the university.

“Abdullahi distinguished herself for being the best graduating student out of the 35 graduates of the Faculty of Law in 2020,” he said.

According to him, the gesture is in recognition of her spectacular performances, and also to encourage other students to face their studies with seriousness.

He called on the students of the university and others across the world to imbibe the habit of hard work, dedication and commitment to enable them excel in their chosen field of studies.

“I call on our students and others around the globe to work hard, be dedicated and passionate to their studies to enable them to succeed,” he said.

Responding, Abdullahi thanked the management of the institution for the gesture.

“It is a happy day for me; I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the management of the university and Founder of MAAUN for the gesture,” she said. (NAN)

– Jul, 23 2020 @ 23:57 GMT |

