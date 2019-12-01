Some prominent Nigerians have called on old students associations of secondary schools to support their alma maters in order to improve the quality of secondary education in Nigeria.

They made the call in Abuja on Saturday night, at the 2019 Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony of Government College, Ibadan, Old Boys Association (GCIOBA), Abuja Branch.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, an old student, described the school as a “moulding school which builds the characters of its students’’.

Ehanire commended the old students for their support to the school; and suggested that they should design ways to make the school long term self-sustaining.

“It is commendable to hear that the Old Students Association has so far spent N600 million to improve facilities in the school.

“We should design sustainable ways to make the school generate revenue for its development in future,” the minister said.

Mr Wale Babalakin, National President of GCIOBA, said the association aimed to reposition the school for the benefit of the next generation.

According to Babalakin, the association has already invested huge amounts of money to upgrade projects in the school.

“Our old boys have risen up to the challenge in a commendable way. From 2018 till date, they have contributed, in value, over N500 million to the school.’’

Mr Ademola Majasan, Chairman of the Abuja Branch of the association, said that the association was committed to giving back to the institution.

Majasan said GCIOBA had employed some teachers to complement those employed by the school.

“We also have an Education Foundation Fund, which members are fully committed to,” he said.

Also present at the event were other prominent “old boys” such as Mr Olamilekan Adegbite, Minister of Mines and Steel Development, and Mr Adebisi Shonubi, a Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, among others.

Minister of State for Health, Olorunibe Mamora, also came as a guest.

High point of the event was presentation of “Distinguished Old Boys Award 2019” to Shonubi. (NAN)

– Dec. 1, 2019 @ 14:59 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)