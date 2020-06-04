THE Anambra State Ministry of Agriculture has extended inputs distribution to schools in the state for the 2020 Farming Season.

Presenting the inputs to school teachers at the Ministry of Agriculture at the ADP Complex, Awka, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Nnamdi Onukwuba, called on school teachers to take to School farming (Ugbo Umu Uno Akwukwo) seriously.

According to him, many schools have vast parcels of land that can be used for cropping of various edible fruits and vegetables.

“Gov. Willie Obiano is Agric-friendly governor and has always supported farmers with certified inputs,’’ he said.

He also said that the input support would enable the schools to achieve maximum yields so that food would be available for students living within the hostels.

Onukwuba urged them to apply this inputs using `Best Practices’ in order to achieve the objective as well as make judicious use of the inputs given to their schools.

“Go and use every available space within your compounds to organically grow crops for consumption by pupils.’’

The commissioner presented vegetables seedlings — like green, pumpkin leaf & fruit (anyu), Okro, Maize, Sweet Potatoes, lime, cassava sticks and organic fertilisers to the various schools.

The Director, Extension Service, Ifeyinwa Uzoka, while throwing more light on the Best Agronomic Practices, said that an agro company “Harvest Plus’’ provided some inputs such as sweet potatoes, vine and maize seedlings.

The Principal Igwebuike Grammar School, Jovita O Arazu, commended the Government of Anambra State, the Agric. commissioner for their support to the schools, promising to utilise the inputs properly.

June 04, 2020 @ 18:20 GMT

