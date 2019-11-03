THE Literary Essay and Debate Competition, LEAD 2019 is the Degrees and Careers launch Literary essay and debate competition for senior secondary students aged 15 -18.

The competition is an MOD group initiative in partnership with IELTS Test Centre aimed at promoting proper usage of the English Language among Nigerian Secondary School students.

Applicants are to write an essay on the topic: “Holistic Education: The Solution to Nigeria’s Socio-economic Challenges” (number of words: 500 – 1,000).

Application portal opens for entry from 18th November, 2019 to December 20, 2019. After which second round of the competition would be announced.

Speaking at about the competition, the Director of Operations at MOD Group, Faruk Oyebanjo said, that “this is one of the many projects the organisation is using to support the industry and help students find their career path.”

Also, at the event Claudia Nwankwo, Consultant Project Manager for LEAD 2020, commended MOD group for its visionary approach to in promoting writing culture while imploring parents and schools to encourage students to participate.

All second round qualifiers get gifts while one outstanding entry from each of the six geopolitical zones across the country would advance to the final round where cash prizes of 2m naira, 1m naira and N500 thousand would be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions while at the grand finale event of the competition which takes place in March 2020, in Lagos. While other finalists receive cash gifts of N150,000, schools of the six finalists would get 10% of the amount won by their representing student.

The competition is open to all secondary students across the country. Students and brands wishing to take part in the competition are to visit www.degreesandcareers.info/lead for more information on how to apply.

