NASARAWA State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to improved infrastructure and standard in public schools across the state to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Governor Abdullahi Sule said this at the Educational and Entrepreneurship Summit organised by Nasarawa State Students Association (NASSA) held on Wednesday in Lafia with the theme “Improving Education and Developing Entrepreneurship’’.

Sule, who commended the organisers of the Summit, said that the state was working hard to reform its education sector.

The governor said the committee of reliable professionals has been set up for evaluation of teachers and challenges in the public in order to proffer solutions.

Sule explained that his administration has embarked on infrastructural development of public schools across the state.

“We are working very strongly to reform education in Nasarawa state, we will carry out our reform agenda on education in line with what we deliberate during this summit.

“This is the time we are trying as much as possible to continue building structures that are fit for our students and the pupils to facilitate a conducive learning environment.

Sule described the statistics stating that 10 million children were out of school in Nigeria as alarming despite free primary education.

He said there was need to come up with a formula that would make the children go to school.

The governor while encouraging students to attend technical schools or learn a skill, charged the parents to live up to parental responsibilities by sending their children to school.

On her part, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, Nasarawa state Commissioner of Education, while describing the theme of the Summit said entrepreneurs have been the drivers of economic growth, job creation and source of ideas that translates into products and services.

Speaking earlier, Mr Faruq Tanko-Tunga, said the essence of the summit was to proffer solution to the challenges in the education sector in the state.

