A leading Islamic Society, Nasrul–lahi—li Fatih (NASFAT), says it has established HAVEK Leadership Academy to teach leadership skills, address mindset issues and develop exceptional leaders based on sound Islamic values and ethics.

Mr Niyi Yusuf, the Pioneer Chairman of HAVEK, made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

Yusuf said: “HAVEK, crafted from Haven of Knowledge, is an incorporated entity focussed on developing minds based on Islamic leadership principles.

“HAVEK Leadership Academy is an initiative of the leading Islamic society – NASFAT- established to produce exceptional young leaders based on Islamic ethics, values and skills for a sustainably progressive world.

“It is also expected to bridge the gap of non-availability of Islamic ethics, values and culture-based leadership schools and programmes in Nigeria.

“The Academy is a deliberate initiative of NASFAT aimed at producing responsible young leaders based on global best practice and Islamic principles in governance, ethics and values for a very desirous future that guarantees sustainable and impactful leadership.”

He said that HAVEK was guaranteed and envisioned to integrate a combined curriculum of management, leadership development, missionary, entrepreneurship, citizenship and vocational training skills.

According to him, this is toward breeding well-grounded, resourced, committed, diligent and God-fearing leaders for the future.

Yusuf said: “It is hoped that HAVEK will soon become the most respected leadership development academy in Nigeria and beyond, following in the footsteps of NASFAT.

“More importantly, contributing to the growth and development of ethical based and principled driven leadership thus positively contributing to the creation of a better world.

“The academy have an ambition of training 1,500 young leaders in its first year and one million by the end of its 10th year of operations in 2030.

“This is through its various virtual and offline programmes, including certificate courses, seminars, workshops, conferences, periodicals, articles, journals and book readings focussed on Leadership and Islamic ethics.

“HAVEK’s operations will be managed by a team of experts with the support of a Governing Board of highly respected and tested leaders across the private-public sector and missionary.

“They include: Sesan Kareem, Mr. Fatai Olayemi, Alhaji Alaba Olalekan, Alhaji AbdulLateef AbdusSalam, Hajia Shereefah Ajibola-Adeola, Alhaji Abdurrahman Abdulwahab, Dr. Rahmat Adetutu Adisa, Dr Nasir Raji Mustapha and Alhaja Foluke Abdulrazaq, in its quest to becoming a leading leadership development centre in Africa.”

