THE Nigerian Education Research and Development Council (NERDC) has commended the ingenuity demonstrated in the launch of a new curriculum-based e-learning software, Studymate.

NERDC Executive Secretary, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, gave the commendation at the official unveiling of StudyMate in Abuja on Thursday.

StudyMate is an e-learning software that is based on the NERDC curriculum and is a perfect alternative to the textbooks used in secondary schools.

Represented by Dr Eleri Nnanna Otu-Eleri, Junaidu said that the NERDC had monitored the process of developing the software and thus acknowledged the quality of the software for learning in schools.

He said that Information Communication Technology was changing the way things are done around the World and it was now changing even the way we learn.

“I would like to remind the management of e-Soft Content Limited that, your role in harnessing the transforming power of ICT to drive educational excellence is highly commendable.

“We have been part of the journey towards the development of StudyMate, therefore, we know how much effort and sacrifice you have made to make StudyMate a reality.

“This is a clear demonstration of your commitment to improve the quality of teaching and learning both within and outside the walls of our classrooms.

“On behalf of the NERDC, I would like to congratulate e-Soft Content Limited,” he said.

He reminded the audience that the NERDC is charged with the responsibility to develop, review and enrich curriculum at all levels of education in Nigeria; Undertake, regulate and promote book development, and local authorship.

The Executive Secretary noted that the boundless nature of ICT has made it possible for teaching and learning to happen almost anywhere and anytime.

“In recent times, we have witnessed the evolution of educational materials from the traditional format to the electronic format in a bid to harness the potential of ICT in education.

“Creators of educational resources like eSoft are constantly exploring innovative ways of making learning more effective with easily accessible and affordable materials.

“As a Government Agency, we wish to acknowledge the sterling contributions of eSoft Content Limited to the educational system of our country,” he said.

Similarly, Otu-Eleri likened the StudyMate to a book in the 70’s called Exam Success which he said was very explicit and helped students learn better.

“This application is like somebody is teaching you.

“Another thing that is so interesting about what they have done is that they did not go outside the approved National Curriculum.

“This thing should go viral, it is offline so it does not require internet. It would aid teaching and learning. It will facilitate and help NERDC implement the National Curriculum.

“The moment this is available to many, we would turn around the system,” he said.

He decried the caliber of teachers in Nigeria who hardly want to research and bring new things to teaching.

Giving insights into the software, Mr Tony Oniwon, a managing partner of the company said that StudyMate was designed as an interactive, extremely friendly application.

He said that it is built to enhance learning without losing the key elements of reading, observing, listening, engaging, resting and vote taking.

“StudyMate presents a World where teachers can be taken home by their students, made to repeat themselves or even wait for each of the students.

High point of the event was when the CEO of eSoft Content, Mr Thomas Ukuedojor, announced that due to popular demand, the company had also launched a mobile version of StudyMate.

Ukuedojor, who also spoke about the drive of the company, said that technology and education now work hand in hand and the company was only leveraging on that.

He said that the results that they had recorded in the last 10 years of developing educational content was encouraging, stressing that the feedback so far was what had kept them going.

He decried however that the contents they had developed over the years had not attracted the desired attention to be used all across Nigeria.

Some of the teachers, who attended the event, commended the company for the initiative, saying that the little they had seen in English and Mathematics was quite encouraging. (NAN)

– Nov. 28, 2019 @ 18:25 GMT |

