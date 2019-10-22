YAZID-Danfulani Trust Fund, and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Monday donated school uniforms and writing materials to orphans and children of less privileged in Gusau, Zamfara.

Speaking while presenting the items to the beneficiaries in Gusau, the State Chairman of the Trust Fund, Mr Rufai UB-Gusau, said the gesture aimed to reduce out-of-school children in the state.

He said the NGO was founded by an indigenous philanthropist, Yariz Shehu-Danfulani to complement the government efforts in tackling illiteracy and poverty in the state.

“No fewer than 220 pupils from various primary schools across the 11 wards of Gusau Local Government Area would benefit from the programme.

“Also, 20 pupils have been registered to benefit from the gesture in each of the 11 wards,” he said.

According to him, the assistance was provided in collaboration with the Arewa Development and Empowerment Foundation.

“We decided to come up with this intervention considering the increasing number of out-of-school children and street children.

“We noticed that most of the out-of-school children are orphans,” he added.

In his remark, the Senior District Head of Gusau Emirate, Alhaji Galadima Nakabo commended the NGO for the gesture.

He urged the well meaning individuals in the state to emulate Yazid Danfulani Trust Fund by supporting vulnerable group in the society.

“This is the first time an indigenous NGO in Gusau is supporting the vulnerable group, ” he added.

NAN

Oct 22, 2019 @ 07:10 GMT |

