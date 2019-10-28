THE Centre for Charity and Development for Women and Children in Africa (CCDWCA), an NGO, says it has enrolled over 30 children into various schools in Kaduna State as parts of its intervention at addressing out-of-school syndrome in the state.

The Spokesperson of the organisation, Malam Hamisu Alkhamees, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the efforts are targeted at assisting the less privileged children access quality education, as well as provide clean water for the people in Magwanda village in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

“We initiated free education programme to the less privilege people in Zaria communities where about 30 children were enrolled into primary and secondary schools and we are not only paying their school fees, but also monitoring and assisting their home activities.

“We are also currently building boreholes in three communities located in Magwanda village which is to help children and women in that area to have access to good water.

“One is located in front of the primary school of the village, the other one in the front of their clinic and the last one in the interior of the village,’’ he said.

He decried the high rate of underage beggars and house-helps roaming the streets, giving rise to increased incidences of molestation, rape and criminal activities.

“The number of children left behind most especially in northern Nigeria is something to worry about. Some of them are having lack of access to good education, healthcare why some are used as housemaids. ‘’

He advised parents to embrace family planning to curtail the number of children they could manage within their financial status to avoid incurring any hardship on the children.

“So, there is need for parents to practice birth control in accordance with their economic status on how many children they can easily cater for.’’

Alkhamees, therefore, called on religious leaders, NGOs, traditional leaders and other stakeholders to promote access to education, improved healthcare and provide water to communities to improve lives.NAN

