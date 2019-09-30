GOMBE state chapter of Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (ANGO) has called on the state government to organise an education summit aimed at addressing the challenges of the sector in the state.

The Organisation made the call through its chairman in the state, Mr. Ibrahim Yusuf, during a press conference in Gombe on Monday to commemorate the 23rd Anniversary of the creation of the state.

The Organisation said it had become necessary to make such call in view of the several challenges bedeviling the sector, adding that education as a tool for development must be prioritised.

According to it, if nothing is done to address the problem, the state will not be laying proper foundation for future leaders.

ANGO added that the poor performance of students of the state in external examinations was a cause for serious concern, and that the summit would bring out ideas on how to move Gombe forward.

“The state government should organise education summit by bringing together all stakeholders in Gombe and even beyond to proffer solutions to the education crises facing it.

“The fact that Gombe State is at the centre of the North East means that our resources are overstretched because of the spill-over of insurgency from Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States and this is a serious challenge,’ it noted.

