THE Niger Stae College of Education, Minna says it will soon include Kambari, one of the state’s local dialects, as a course in its programmes of study.

Prof. Mohammed Auna, Provost of the college, made this known at a public lecture to mark this year’s Annual Kambari Day on Tuesday in New-Bussa, Borgu Local Government of the state.

According to Auna, the study of Nupe Language has been approved and will soon commence in the college and that of Kambari will follow soon.

He said that the state government would ensure that languages of the state were taught in its higher institutions.

The Provost, who is also the National President, Kambari Development Association, appealed to the Kambari-speaking people to enroll their children in schools in order to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

He described the Kambari people as accommodating, urging them to continue to live peacefully with their neighbours.

Similarly, Alhaji Ahmed Yumu, Borgu Local Government Chairman, advised Kambari youths to invest in education and engage in profitable ventures in order to be self-reliant.

Yumu reiterated the council’s commitment to support Kambari-speaking people in their efforts to realise their dreams and aspirations.

NAN

– Jan. 22, 2020 @ 08:00 GMT |

