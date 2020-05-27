No date yet for reopening of schools

THE Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has not announced any date for the reopening of schools across the country, Emeka Nwajiuba, minister of State for Education, has disclosed.

“Until we are sure that our children can go to school and return safely without taking Covid-19 home, we are not ready to take the risk of opening schools,” he said at the daily press briefing of the task force in Abuja today.

He said the Federal Government will rely on the opinion of experts and the guidance of the World Health Organisation before announcing any school resumption dates.

Nwajiuba said the government is working on a model to ensure that all the children do not return to their schools at the same time to ensure physical and social distancing as well as proper sanitation and hygiene at every school.

The plan entails adopting a two-shift system and allowing those who will write exams to return earlier than others.

He urged state governments and owners of private schools to plan ahead on how to ensure maximum safety for students when the resumption plan is unveiled.

May 27, 2020

