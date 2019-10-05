The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT)has appealed to Gov. Simon Lalong, to give special allowance to teachers posted to rural areas in the 17 Local Government Areas(LGAs), of the state.

Mr Ayuba Gana, the state chairman of NUT, made the call during the celebration of the World Teachers Day on Saturday, at the Rwang Pam Stadium in Jos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the World Teachers Day is celebrated annually on Oct. 5.

Gana said that the allowance would help retain teachers in the rural areas.

“Duty post/head teacher allowance should be paid to teachers including the regular payment of annual incremental steps.

“The outstanding 45 Per cent of the negotiated N18,000 national minimum wage is yet to be paid to teachers in the state.

” We therefore demand the full implementation of the N30,000 national minimum still in the offing when the template is finally worked out so that our teachers would not be short changed again,” he said.

Dr Mohammed Idris, the National President of NUT, said the theme of the 2019 celebration ‘Young Teachers: the Future of the Generation’, sought to draw attention to the issues of teachers shortage.

“It is also aimed at the challenge of attracting and retaining young dedicated teachers, into the teaching profession, ” he said.

The president, was represented by Ms Halima Musa, a National officer of NUT said that there was a need for a policy redirection that would enhance the occupational and social status of teachers and a fulfilling career attractive for young persons.

He urged government to review the retirement age of teachers from 60 to 65 years and create a special teachers salary structure.

“There should be prompt payment of teachers’ gratuity and pension and the need to checkmate the handing over of some public schools to private organisations,” he said.

The Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEBP), Prof. Mathew Sule, expressed worry about the quality of some teachers saying training institutions should review and improve on their teaching methods.

He said 531 teachers have been released to go for service training, doctorate, masters and first degree courses saying that government was committed to improving the quality of teachers through regular training.

In his remarks, Gov. Simon Lalong said that he was committed to the welfare of teachers stressing that his government has placed high premium on prompt payment of salaries and creating conducive learning and teaching environment. (NAN)

– Oct. 5, 2019 @ 16:05 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)