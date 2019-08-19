THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 2,000 prospective corps members to Kwara for the one mandatory national service.

The orientation course will take place at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mr Dipo Morakinyo, the NYSC Public Relations Officer in Kwara, via a statement issued on Monday in Ilorin, said that the orientation course would hold between Aug. 20 to Sept. 10.

He said the camp would be closed for registration on the midnight of Aug. 21, while the corps members would be sworn in on Thursday, Aug 22.

Morakinyo added that all logistics and other necessary materials needed to execute a hitch-free orientation exercise in the state have been adequately put in place.

According to him, the orientation camp is wearing a new look because most of the facilities have been given a face lift in preparation for the exercise.

“The camp has been properly cleared and fumigated against reptiles and mosquitoes,” he said.

Morakinyo added that Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq would declare the orientation course open as well as deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech.

“His Lordship, the Chief Judge of the state will also be at the ceremony to administer the oath of allegiance to the newly mobilised corps members.

“The NYSC management wishes to inform the press that about 300 camp officials will be on ground to execute the orientation programmes and activities, as directed by the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

“The scheme also appeals to the good people of Kwara, to warmly receive the new corps members, who are just being deployed to the state for their one year mandatory national service,” Morakinyo said. (NAN)

Aug. 19, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT

