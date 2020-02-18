THE Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has tasked state coordinators on the safety and welfare of corps members during the 2020 batch A orientation exercise.

Ibrahim said this in Abuja on Tuesday at the 2020 batch A pre-orientation meeting of management with Area Coordinators, State Coordinators, camp directors, camp commandants, and collaborating agencies.

He said that the coordinators would be held responsible in the event of the death of any corps member during the exercise.

“The warning is for all the state coordinator to take his or her job seriously, they should not have a lackadaisical attitude towards our corps members.

“We want to also let them know that the scheme places more emphasis on the corps members because they are the future leaders of this country.

“The state coordinators must be up and doing to ensure that the welfare and security of corps members are paramount to them,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said that the 2020 Batch A orientation programme was scheduled to hold in all the orientation camps nationwide from March 10 to March 30.

He commended the collaborating agencies and camp officials on their commitment and teamwork which led to the successes recorded during the 2019 Batch B orientation courses and previous exercise.

Ibrahim said that the meeting was to enable the scheme to evaluate the previous orientation courses, brainstorm and evolve strategies for the success of the forthcoming exercise.

He said the meeting would unveil policies and operational guidelines for implementation in all the orientation camps nationwide.

Ibrahim urged all camp officials to work hard and imbibe team spirit so as to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“Their experiences during the orientation course play a pivotal role in the overall success of the service year,’’ he said.

Ibrahim said the meeting would tackle issues, such as orientation camp facilities, corps members’ security, management intervention, corps welfare and corps members’ dress code.

He said that the tailors operating in the camps should be warned to observe prescribed limits while adjusting the uniform for corps members or risk being decamped.

According to him, the meeting must pay special attention to the welfare of corps members and camp officials. (NAN)

Feb. 18, 2020 @ 14:37 GMT

