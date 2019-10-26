THE Director General of National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) Brig-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to embrace Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

The Director Press and Public Relations of NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

She quoted the DG as giving the advice while inaugurating the SAED building at Dutse, Jigawa, it was built by the NYSC Jigawa State Secretariat, under the leadership of the state coordinator Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed

The DG advised the corps members to utilise the opportunity in order to become self reliant and wealth creators in the face of unavailable white-collar jobs.

Ibrahim said that the NYSC management would continue to provide enabling environment for corps members to develop their talents.

The director-general said the centre was also available to interested members of the public that may wish to access it.

The building has six offices, one corps registry, three classrooms, for skills acquisition centre comprising ICT, Food Processing and preservation including Fashion and Design.

The DG also commended the state coordinator and his staff for the multi-million naira edifice, saying “leadership is a privilege to make positive impact.”

NAN

– Oct 26, 2019 @ 13:10 GMT |

