HILLARY Nasamu, Director, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advised corps members to be security conscious at all times.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasamu gave the advice during his visit to Batch C Stream corps members at the ongoing Orientation Camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State.

”The life’s of every corps members is our top priority, so we don’t joke with any one of them; we also have the federal might well behind us at safeguarding their lives.

”However we charge them to also be security conscious and not to go to places where relevant and quick information cannot be sent across,” Nasamu said.

According to him, corps members are of great importance to the Federal Government and do not take issues concerning them for granted.

”The fact is there are problems of insecurity everywhere and the menace of kidnapping is a problem faced by every one of us.

”We are working round the clock with the Nigeria Police, the Army and other security agencies to ensure corps members do not fall in situations that cannot be handled.

”We also train them on security tips and give them relevant information on what to do if situations go beyond their control,” Nasamu said.

The NYSC director said that a female corps member, Faith Onyiwara, who was kidnapped in Epe, Lagos State had been rescued in good health by the police and reunited with her family.

Nasamu said that the essence of the NYSC service year was to create a training ground for corps members to develop the skills to do business of their own. (NAN)

– Dec. 9, 2019 @ 15:39 GMT |

