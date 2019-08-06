THE National Universities Commission (NUC) says it is collaborating with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to fight the activities of illegal universities in the country.

The Executive Secretary, NUC, Prof. Abubakar Rasheed said this when he hosted the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the Director, Press and Public Relations of NUC.

Rasheed said the NUC would continue to ensure the credibility of certificates being issued by universities

According to him, the commission will also block the increasing number of fake foreign trained graduates coming into Nigeria for national service.

The executive secretary noted that while many universities produced quality graduates, some graduates of some other institutions could not defend their certificates.

Rasheed decried the falling standard of education in the country especially among the affiliate institutions.

He said that the NUC had not approved the degrees of online universities in Nigeria.

He said that university experience encompassed all-round development of every student, hence, the need for proper monitoring.

“NUC and NYSC must work together to help the country in producing quality graduates and NUC will continue to certify the credibility of certificates obtained from Nigerian universities,” it said.

Rasheed also lamented the challenges in vetting the certificates being obtained from universities established by Nigerians outside the country.

He said that NUC had approached EFCC and ICPC to shut down some illegal universities in the country.

The statement also quoted Ibrahim as saying that NYSC would not issue its Certificate of National Service to unqualified graduates. -NAN

Aug. 6, 2019

