THE Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, COOUTH, Amaku, Awka has been granted accreditation by the West Africa Postgraduate College.

This is contained in a memo by Dr. Basil Nwankwo, Chief Medical Director of the institution to Government, at which it said this would enable them to train postgraduate doctors on pediatrics and surgery.

It adds that the School of Nursing and Midwifery is re-accreditation for two years by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

“We shall, in keeping with our plan of phased accreditation be applying for accreditation in the department of family medicine, internal medicine and re-accreditation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department,’’ he said.

