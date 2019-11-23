The Ogun government has urged teachers of pupils with special needs to simplify teaching with more demonstrative teaching aids and modern techniques for improved understanding.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Primary, Secondary and Technical Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, made the call at the School for Children with Special Needs, Sagamu on Friday, while assessing the general conduct in the school.

Soyombo explained that for effective teaching to take place, teachers should breakdown the scheme of work in their lesson notes and interpret same to the barest minimum, because of the special nature of the children involved.

She said that the pupils needed to be groomed for the possibility of a better future, most importantly in word formation, Arithmetic, basic reading and writing skills.

Soyombo advised the teachers not to relent in their efforts at instilling confidence in the pupils in order to unleash their potentials.

She expressed satisfaction with the general conduct of the children, despite their challenges.

The special adviser appealed to the children to cooperate with their teachers and caregivers and be diligent in their studies and vocational trainings, towards fulfilling their ambitions, promising government’s better welfare package for the school.

The Head Teacher of the school, Mrs Remilekun Olaniyan, while appreciating Soyombo, appealed for government’s assistance in addressing the numerous challenges facing the school.

She listed some of the challenges to include transportation, inadequate classrooms, instructional materials, computer sets and specialised teachers for the pupils. (NAN)

– Nov. 23, 2019 @ 8:55 GMT |

